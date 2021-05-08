Top EU diplomat in Turkey celebrates Europe Day with Turkish coffee

ANKARA

Sharing warm cups of traditional Turkish coffee, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey marked this weekend’s May 9, Europe Day, by speaking with Anadolu Agency about the common values shared by Europe and Turkey.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and his wife Brigitte told about Turkish-EU relations as well as their impressions of Turkey while drinking their coffee in traditional copper-gilded cups.

The ambassador took his post in Turkey last September, and though the Meyer-Landruts said they have not been able to travel the country as much as they wanted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have managed to visit more than 10 provinces from the metropolis Istanbul to Mardin in the southeast.

The couple said they loved the Turkish coffee offered to them now and then during their travels.

“I’m always very pleased when different hosts offer me a coffee. And until a certain time of the day, I drink Turkish coffee. When it’s too late, not anymore, but during the day that’s fine. But I take it with sugar,” said the ambassador.

In their home adorned with Mrs. Meyer-Landrut’s paintings and wire sculptures, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut told about his passion for coffee, as well as exploring the arts and crafts of different regions that they had seen during their travels.

Turkish hospitality

He added that if someone wants to know about a country, it is “crucial” to go there and talk with the people. “The pandemic is, of course, hindering, but it’s not making it impossible.”

Saying he was impressed by the hospitality of the local people in the cities they travelled to, he continued: “It was often surprising how proud they were to show their cities. They led us around, they explained to us the food of the region. So it was a very friendly and very nice atmosphere during these visits.”

Meyer-Landrut said he regretted the need to hold only virtual events for Europe Day this year, although the delegation’s information centers across the country have organized many in-person events in years past.

“I’m a bit sad that this year’s Europe Day is not the real day in which we can meet. … So this year it’s virtual, so that’s a pity,” he said.

“On the other hand, there are so many links between Turkey and Europe that Europe Day is an expression of this,” he added.

“Scholars, students, municipalities, business, all those who live and work together with Europe, Europeans, celebrate this day, and this is something which makes us happy and proud.”

Telling how Europe Day coincides this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Meyer-Landrut said: “Ramadan and Europe, they have a common message, and this is about tolerance, it’s about solidarity, it’s about togetherness.”

Women’s empowerment

He voiced his happiness to see how various EU projects positively impact the lives of people from very different walks of life, stressing the importance of gender equality and the empowerment of women and young girls.

“Unfortunately, under this pandemic, we have seen that the situation for women has been harder. They have lost of more job opportunities and they have been suffering more from domestic violence than before,” he said.

“So to protect and strengthen women empowerment and gender equality remains a high priority for us. And this is also the reason why, for us, the Istanbul Convention is so important.”

Turkey recently exited the 2011 convention, saying that parts of it conflicted with Turkish values, while existing domestic legislation is more than enough to protect women from the threat of violence.

Greater willingness on both sides

On recent intense high-level talks since last month’s visit to Turkey by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, Meyer-Landrut said there has been a gradual improvement in the level of willingness on both the Turkish and European side.

“The issues around this positive agenda are, of course, economic and trade issues like progress towards the modernization of the (1995) Customs Union. There are also issues of cooperation in the health issue, fighting the COVID pandemic, or climate issues,” he said.

He added, referring to a 2016 Turkey-EU migration deal: “Besides this, there is a need for continued cooperation in migration, management, but also in refugee assistance. So there are many issues on which we can cooperate.”

Meyer-Landrut added that he hopes to see that by this year’s EU leaders’ summit, set for June, relations will be in a state allowing positive decisions can be taken.

On issues such as EU cooperation on Eastern Mediterranean regional issues as well as human rights, Meyer-Landrut said he has high expectations, with “a huge agenda” and “a huge potential.”

Meyer-Landrut called it an “opportunity” to be in Turkey after working for the European side for a long time, to be able to understand Turkey-EU relations from both sides, to see the expectations and potentials.

“I think there are many things that we can do, but we have to always invest in understanding each other, in better understanding each other. Not to be driven by prejudices, but by understanding,” he said.

“So I hope that I can contribute to improving the understanding, which is a precondition for improving relations on the road.”

