Top EU diplomats are focusing on preventing a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the border crisis in Belarus and the situation in Afghanistan.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

According to the EU foreign policy chief, top EU diplomats will focus on preventing Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the bloc is prepared to impose serious sanctions against Russia if the conflict escalates.

On his way to the meeting, Josep Borrell said that the Russian military buildup in and around Ukraine would be at the top of the EU foreign ministers’ agenda.

“We will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia,” he said, adding that the foreign ministers were in “dissuasion mode.”

The ministers will also discuss the ramifications of the migration crisis at EU-Belarus borders, as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

They will also discuss the Cyprus issue and the reopening of Maras (Varosha in Greek) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, according to Borrell.

He emphasized that the ministers would not make any sanctions decisions during the meeting, denying reports that restrictive measures against the Russian mercenary company Wagner Group would be on the agenda.

With Qatar’s deputy prime minister and top diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the foreign ministers will have a working lunch.