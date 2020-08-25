Top health official tests positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria’s economic hub

LAGOS, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Authorities in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub and epicenter of COVID-19 cases on Monday confirmed that the state commissioner for health Akin Abayomi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Abayomi tested positive subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, said Gbenga Omotoso, the state commissioner for information and strategy in a statement reaching Xinhua.

Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures, the statement said, noting that he is doing well with no symptoms.

It said the official will be isolated in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties.

Abayomi is one of the officials in Nigeria laden with the responsibility of curbing COVID-19 in the West African country.

According to official data, Nigeria has so far confirmed 52,227 COVID-19 cases as at Sunday, out of which 38,945 people had recovered while 1,002 had died. Enditem