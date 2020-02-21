Top Hubei tourist sites exempt tickets for medical workers

WUHAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has made it free for medical teams that aided the province in fighting the epidemic to visit top tourist sites for five years.

The provincial cultural and tourism department will issue a card to all outside medical team members that can provide limitless free visits to the top-rated Class-A tourist sites in the province before Dec. 31, 2024.

Local medical staff can visit these sites free with their medical credentials for two years, the department said.

Recently, many Chinese provinces and cities have waived entrance fees to their major scenic spots for the nation’s medical workers this year in a move to salute the doctors and nurses at the frontline of the COVID-19 epidemic fight.

These sites include some of the country’s most popular attractions, such as Gulangyu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site in east China’s Fujian Province, and Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in northwestern Shaanxi Province, which displays the famous army of terra cotta warriors.

As of Wednesday, a total of 278 teams consisting of 32,395 medical workers across the country have been sent to Hubei to join in the battle against the virus.