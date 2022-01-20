Top Indian officials are wanted for ‘war crimes’ in Kashmir, according to a UK law firm.

For ‘war crimes’ in Kashmir, a UK law firm is seeking the arrest of top Indian officials.

According to law firm Stoke White, this is the first legal action against the Indian government and military for ‘war crimes in Kashmir.’

On Wednesday, a UK-based legal investigation firm filed a request for British police to arrest Indian government officials in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for “war crimes.”

“Following the release of a report accusing the individuals of war crimes against Kashmiri Muslims, a legal appeal for the arrest of two Indian government officials under the Universal Jurisdiction principle has been made to London’s Metropolitan Police,” said law firm Stoke White in a statement.

Manoj Mukund Naravane and Amit Shah, the firm said, “could be liable for arrest by the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit… on alleged war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to a law firm’s investigation into alleged war crimes in the disputed Himalayan region, “Indian security forces, led by Naravane and Shah, have been responsible for the torture, kidnapping, and extrajudicial killing of activists, journalists, and other innocent civilians, particularly Muslims.”

“This report is dedicated to the families who have lost loved ones without a trace, and who face daily threats in their pursuit of justice,” said Khalil Dewan, the report’s author and the head of Stoke White Investigations.

“The fact that Kashmiri Muslims have only international law to turn to after decades of seeking justice in their own country and only being met with more violence for doing so means Stoke White must begin the process of justice on their behalf, in a country that we understand respects the rule of law,” said Hakan Camuz, director of Stoke White.

The application to the UK Met Police’s war crimes unit is a “launchpad to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ministers for war crimes,” Camuz said in a press release.

“This is the first legal action against (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, his government officials, and military officials for the war crimes committed in Kashmir,” Camuz told Anadolu Agency.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and more information about the atrocities taking place in continues to emerge.”

Anadolu Agency has yet to receive a response from Indian authorities on the matter.

