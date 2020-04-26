Top political advisor calls for more reading for better proposals

China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday called on political advisors nationwide to read more books and make continuous efforts in improving their abilities in bringing up proposals.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee (CPPCC), made the remarks while attending a ceremony in Beijing to inaugurate a reading activity for CPPCC members.

Wang called on CPPCC members to pass on the fine tradition of valuing learning and take full advantage of the reading activity to constantly promote their ideological building and improve their abilities of fulfilling duties.

Highlighting the combination of reading and practical works, Wang encouraged all CPPCC members to join in the reading activity.

He also required strengthened organization and guidance for the reading activity.