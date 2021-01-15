Top political advisor stresses preparing for annual consultative body session

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday stressed efforts to prepare for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Formulating the next five-year plan should be taken as the focus of the annual session, said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, at a Chairperson’s Council meeting.

The session was suggested to start on March 4.

Wang encouraged political advisors to pool their wisdom for and make contributions to a good start to the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Wang also stressed taking full use of both online and offline channels for political advisors to speak and communicate.

The meeting reviewed and approved the draft agenda and schedule for the session, as well as draft reports on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and its handling of proposals.

The drafts will be delivered to a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee for review. Enditem