Top political advisor urges pooling wisdom of overseas-educated Chinese

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday called for efforts to pool the wisdom and strength of overseas-educated talent to help build a modern socialist China.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while meeting members of the eighth board of directors of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA).

No matter how the environment at home and abroad evolves, the strong sense of patriotism and the pursuit of serving the country among the overseas-educated Chinese shall not change, he stressed.

The WRSA should guide overseas-educated scholars to understand the strength and advantages of the CPC, Marxism, and socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Wang.

Wang also called on the association to better play its role as a talent pool in the service of the country, a think tank for good ideas and proposals, and a vital force in people-to-people diplomacy.

The overseas-educated talent is a valuable asset to the Party and the people, and Party committees at all local levels should support the work of the WRSA, he said.

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting. Enditem