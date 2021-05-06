Top-ranked Chen rolls past Zhu into Olympic table tennis simulation final

XINXIANG, China, May 6 (Xinhua) — Top-ranked paddler Chen Meng beat the world’s sixth-placed Zhu Yuling to reach the women’s singles final at China’s table tennis Olympic simulation here on Thursday.

Chen won the opening three sets 11-9, 11-9 and 12-10. After Zhu pulled one set back 11-8, Chen held firm to secure an 11-8 victory.

Chen said the two players competed for a long period and have been quite familiar with each other.

“The first three sets were separated by just two points. We both competed at a high level and could feel the opponent’s tactical changes on the court. I was more confident in these three sets,” she said.

“I made full preparation for this game without thinking that I could easily come through. There were ups and downs down the stretch, but finally, I won it.”

“For a long time, I haven’t played the likes of this competition with a similar atmosphere to those major ones. It requires overall strength from a player, while I showed a part of it,” commented Zhu.

Chen will face either Wang Yidi or Sun Yingsha on her way to contending for the title.

Chopping pair of Ma Te and Liu Fei continued their heroic campaign in mixed doubles by taking full sets to see off second seeds Liang Jingkun and Sun Yingsha in the semifinal.

Liang and Sun appeared to be well on track with a 3-1 lead, but Ma and Liu bounced back strong to complete a stunning victory of 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 in the following three sets.

“We didn’t easily give up in adversity. We found a way back through our perseverance,” Liu explained.

They will take on the winners between Zhou Yu/Chen Xingtong and Lin Gaoyuan/Zhang Rui in the final.

Men’s singles semifinals are slated on Thursday evening, pitting Fan Zhendong against Wang Chuqin, and Zhou Qihao facing reigning Olympic champion Ma Long. Enditem