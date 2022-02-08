Top Russian and Iranian diplomats meet to discuss the nuclear deal and bilateral relations.

Top diplomats from Russia and Iran meet to discuss the nuclear deal and bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov also discuss Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers met on Tuesday to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal as well as bilateral relations, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement from the ministry, Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke on the phone about the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Moscow.

The ministers spoke out in favor of reviving the Iran nuclear deal in its original form, as approved by the UN Security Council, as soon as possible, according to the report.

They also praised the Iranian president’s visit as “successful” and called for a broadening of cooperation in all areas based on the leaders’ agreements.

For the first time since taking office, Raisi traveled to Russia for a three-day visit.

Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the EU signed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities to civilian purposes in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to abandon the nuclear agreement.