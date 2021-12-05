Top scientist warns that a lack of leadership is prolonging the Covid pandemic and that the UK is heading back to square one.

‘Lack of leadership is prolonging the Covid pandemic,’ according to a top scientist, who warns that the UK is returning to square one.

Sir Jeremy Farrar has urged wealthy countries to increase Covid vaccine distribution to the developed world.

A leading scientist has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is being prolonged due to “political drift and lack of leadership,” and has called on wealthy countries to share vaccine doses with the developed world.

If vaccine inequity is not addressed, Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust who stepped down as a government scientific adviser last month, said the world risks returning to “square one.”

In an article for the Observer, he accused wealthy countries of having “a very blinkered domestic focus, lulled into thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind us.”

The senior scientist expressed cautious optimism that the new Omicron variant would not be vaccine resistant, but cautioned that this might not be the case in the future.

“The longer this virus spreads in largely unvaccinated populations around the world, the more likely it is that a variant will emerge that will overcome our vaccines and treatments,” he wrote.

“If that occurs, we may be back to square one.”

“Governments unwilling to address inequitable access to vaccines, tests, and treatment are prolonging the pandemic for everyone.”

“There have been wonderful speeches and warm words, but no actions to ensure equitable access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to an end.”

To help “drive down transmission and protect against illness,” he said the public should continue to take personal measures such as wearing face masks indoors, taking frequent Covid tests, and coming forward for the vaccine when eligible.

Several politicians, including former Labour Party leader Gordon Brown and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have urged the UK government to increase its Covid vaccine donations to developing countries.

“We have been asleep on the watch,” Mr Hunt, the chairman of the Commons Health Committee, warned.

“I think there could have been a lot more energy put into making sure we got extra, additional vaccines out to poorer countries more quickly,” he told Times Radio.

“Right now, we’re sending out surplus vaccines, but there are times when they only have one.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

‘Lack of leadership prolonging Covid pandemic’ says top scientist warning UK is heading ‘back to square one’