Top-seeded Halep saves match point to survive at Dubai Championships

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Top-seeded Simona Halep was made to sweat, beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur with a 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) win at the Dubai Championships on Thursday.

In what seemed like a close match, the Romanian star saved a match point in the two-hour battle against the Tunisian player.

“It was like a football match or a Fed Cup match, I didn’t really realize what was going on on court,” said Halep. “Everyone was with a lot of energy so we had to give our best. I think it was a great match.”

Halep next meets Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.