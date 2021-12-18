Top tips for a stress-free holiday trip abroad, including important airport information

Top tips for a stress-free holiday trip abroad, plus important airport information

Manchester Airport has issued some important instructions to ensure that passengers get on their way without incident.

Many people are planning their first trips abroad since the pandemic, so passengers flying out this Christmas should familiarize themselves with the latest airport Covid restrictions and security rules.

Traditional liquids, gels, and pastes rules remain in place, along with new Covid-specific safety measures, such as those recently implemented in response to the Omicron variant.

Passengers are also advised to check where their flight is departing before arriving at Manchester’s Terminal Three, which is currently closed.

Despite the fact that there will be far fewer passengers than during a typical Christmas period, Manchester Airport has outlined key steps that passengers should take in order to prepare for their trip.

Prepare for a security situation.

Passengers frequently fly with unusual items as gifts for loved ones during the Christmas season.

All passengers are reminded that the usual security rules apply, and they are encouraged to follow the following advice:

Consult the most recent government recommendations.

Passengers should read up on the latest government advice before their trip and contact their airline if they have any specific questions that aren’t answered by the government.

Passengers should double-check their destination country’s specific requirements before leaving.

Here you can find the most up-to-date travel advice from the British Foreign Office.

The rules of testing

All arriving international passengers must now take a PCR test on or before the second day of their stay in the UK, and must self-isolate until the results are received.

The test must be scheduled prior to arrival in the UK. All passengers must now take a pre-departure test before entering the UK, which can be either a PCR or a lateral flow test.

Before returning to the UK, arriving passengers must still complete the UK Government’s Passenger Locator Form. Please make sure this is done ahead of time to avoid any problems at immigration.

Be cautious of Covid.

Manchester Airport has had a variety of Covid-19 safety measures in place for the duration of the pandemic and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

