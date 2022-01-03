Top Turkish and US diplomats meet to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are discussed by top Turkish and US diplomats.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone about a variety of issues, including tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The phone conversation took place as the United States and Russia prepare to meet next week to discuss tensions near the Ukrainian border.

Following the talks, the Russia-NATO Council will meet on January.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Jan. 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Jan.

13

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as recent events in Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Caucasus.

Meanwhile, according to the State Department, Blinken and Cavusoglu talked about the escalation near the Ukrainian border.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of continued coordination regarding the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine.”

They also discussed issues such as the Horn of Africa, Turkiye’s appointment of special envoy Serdar Kilic to discuss the normalization process with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen bilateral and NATO-alliance cooperation to address mutual concerns, according to Price.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

The United States and its European allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by supporting separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions with military assistance.

*This story was assisted by Servet Gunerigok in Washington.