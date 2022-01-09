Top Turkish and US diplomats talk about the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Top Turkish and US diplomats discuss the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

As the US and Russia prepare to meet next week, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Antony Blinken talk on the phone.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone about a variety of topics, including Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The phone call came as the US and Russia prepare to meet next week to discuss tensions near the Ukrainian border.

Following the talks, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as recent events in Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Caucasus.

Blinken and Cavusoglu also discussed the escalation near the Ukrainian border, according to the State Department.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, “Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of continued coordination regarding the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine.”

They also discussed issues such as the Horn of Africa, Turkiye’s appointment of special envoy Serdar Kilic to discuss the normalization process with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen bilateral and NATO Ally cooperation to address mutual concerns, according to Price.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by providing military support to separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.

