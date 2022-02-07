Top US and French diplomats meet to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Diplomats from the United States and France meet to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is stressed by Antony Blinken and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In a phone conversation on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed Russia’s and Ukraine’s situation.

They discussed ongoing efforts by NATO allies, European Union partners, G7 members, and other partners to address Russia’s continued military buildup along Ukraine’s borders, as well as the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the US State Department.

They also discussed how to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and ensure that Russia understands the high costs of further invading Ukraine, according to the statement.

The current state of affairs in Africa’s Sahel region was also examined, according to the report.

Since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, hostilities in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region erupted, Moscow and Kyiv have been at odds.

Thousands of Russian troops have gathered near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears that the former Soviet republic is planning another military offensive.

The United States and its allies have warned that an attack is imminent and have threatened Russia with “severe consequences.”

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that its troops are in the country for training.

World leaders are attempting to resolve the dispute peacefully, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkiye has offered to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss peace.