Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ, tells us more about herself.

Tori Yorgey is a WSAZ reporter.

A TV reporter was struck by a vehicle during a live broadcast in Dunbar, West Virginia, shocking the audience.

According to WSAZ, Tori Yogey was able to complete her report after the incident.

According to a profile published in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Yorgey is a 25-year-old broadcast journalist who “wishes to cover as much of her home state as I can.”

She was born and raised outside of Philadelphia and is a Penn State University graduate.

Yorgey’s career in broadcasting has taken her from central Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia area and finally to West Virginia.

She’ll make her debut in the Western Pennsylvania media market on February 1 after turning down a number of job offers across the country to take her new job in Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, Yorgey, a breaking news reporter for WSAZ TV in West Virginia, was reporting from a bad weather scene in Dunbar when she was struck by a car and briefly lost sight.

She quickly recovered, telling the on-air anchor that she was fine and continuing to relay the news despite her shock.

“I just got hit by a car, but I’m fine,” Yorgey said after the collision.

“I was just hit by a car, Tim, but I’m fine.”

“Everything is fine.

That’s fine, that’s live television for you.”

The driver of the car that hit Yorgey appears to be checking on her, and Yorgey assures her that she is fine.

“I was actually hit by a car like that in college,” she told the audience.

“I’m so relieved to be alive.”

According to NBC’s Today Show, Yorgey went to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and is fine.

When Yorgey was hit by the car, a Twitter user observed that anchor Tim Irr, with whom she was communicating at the time, appeared unaffected by the incident.

“Is Tim a cyborg? No reaction,” the user wrote.

In response to the user, Irr wrote: “On the contrary, I couldn’t see what happened.”

There is only audio.

I wasn’t sure she was okay at the time.”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.