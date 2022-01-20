Tori Yorgey, a West Virginia reporter, is hit by a car live on air while reporting on slick road conditions.

While on-air, a TV reporter was hit by a car, but she bravely picked herself up and continued with her newscast.

Tori Yorgey, 25, of WSAZ-TV in West Virginia, was about to report on a water main break in Dunbar when an SUV came into the shot and crashed into her, sending her flying into the camera.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey said, referring to news anchor Tim Irr, who was in the split-screen.

“Wow, Tori, that’s your first time on TV,” Irr said.

“That’s what you get when you watch live television.”

“Everything is fine,” she stated.

“I was hit by a car in college, too, in a similar manner.”

“I’m so relieved to be alive.”

Although Yorgey told her she was fine, a woman who was apparently driving the vehicle can be heard apologizing in the video.

Yorgey said, “Ma’am, you’re so sweet, and you’re fine.”

Irr continued the live broadcast by asking Yorgey where she was hit by the car, saying all he saw was her vanish.

“I’m not sure, Tim,” she replied.

“It was as if my entire life had flashed before my eyes.”

“Uh, it could happen,” Irr admitted.

Yorgey was able to finish her report after the camera was adjusted.

“But, Tim, we’re on Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar, so we’ll get back to the report, right?”

According to the video, she said, “This is where that water main break is.”

In a series of tweets, Irr explained his apparent befuddlement over what happened, saying that all he had in front of him was a teleprompter and a small monitor about 20 feet away from his desk, so he didn’t realize what had happened right away.

Yorgey said it was her last week with the station in a Facebook post about the incident, and her last day is Friday.

“From there, I’ll travel to my home state of Pennsylvania, where I’ll continue reporting in the city of Pittsburgh… where I’ll be closer to family,” she said.

Starting February 1, Yorgey will join Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV as a nighttime reporter from Tuesday to Saturday.

“I love having that responsibility, and the trust I have with anyone I come in contact with is something I’ve never taken for granted and never will,” Yorgey told the Post-Gazette. “I really, really like to impact people and make a difference in their communities, and try to get the best and most accurate information out to them so they can make the best decision for their lives.”

