Tories are being invited to a ‘party’ at Queen Park in Glasgow.

Tories are being invited to a ‘party’ at the Queen Park gates in Glasgow.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission that he attended a party at Number 10 during the lockdown, a bogus ‘party invite’ with the question ‘what pandemic?’ has been posted on the park gates.

After it was revealed today that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a garden party during 2020’s lockdown, a fake ‘party invite’ was tied to the gates of a Glasgow park.

Earlier this week, details of a party planned for May 2020 in the gardens of Number 10 surfaced.

Around 40 people were said to have attended, with the Prime Minister leaving “after 25 minutes” because he was “under the impression it was a work event.”

Mr Johnson admitted to attending the party today at Prime Minister’s Questions and is now facing calls to resign.

Since then, a sheet with a ‘fake’ party invitation has been tied to the gates of Queen’s Park, asking for the names of Conservative MPs to ‘drinks at my bit! Wot pandemic?’

‘Carrie, Priti, Sajid, Dom, Other Dom, and many others’ are among the names.

‘BYOB’ is written in the corner, which was reportedly a feature of the original party to aid social distancing and hygiene measures.