Tories in Scotland have slammed Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘pathetic’ comments about Douglas Ross.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments about Douglas Ross have been slammed by Scottish Conservatives as “pathetic.”

The House of Commons Leader’s remarks prompted new calls for the Scottish wing of the party to cut ties with England.

After dismissing Douglas Ross, the party’s leader north of the border, as a “lightweight,” furious Scottish Conservatives have accused House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg of undermining the Union.

Allies of Mr Ross slammed Mr Rees-Mogg’s remarks, prompting new calls for the Scottish wing of the party to cut ties with England.

After admitting to attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown, Mr Ross became the first senior Tory to call for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The Scottish Tory leader called the Prime Minister’s position “untenable,” and the vast majority of the party’s 31 MSPs later agreed.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who supports Mr Johnson, exacerbated the schism between the English and Scottish wings of the party by saying Mr Ross “has always been quite a lightweight figure.”

Some Tory MSPs were enraged by his comments, claiming that they were undermining the Union by disparaging the party’s Scottish leader.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg has given the SNP exactly what they wanted and the opportunity to attack both the UK party and the Union in one pathetic and misjudged comment,” one told me.

“I’ve spent my entire political career attempting to defend and strengthen Scotland’s position in the United Kingdom – colleagues like Rees-Mogg consistently disappoint us and must understand that their actions and words have consequences.”

Mr. Rees-Mogg should “go and have a long lie down,” according to Scottish Tory Justice spokesman Jamie Greene, before adding, “perhaps not in the House of Commons,” a dig at an infamous photo of the MP lying horizontally on the green benches.

Liz Smith, the party’s finance spokeswoman, backed Mr Ross, saying he was “certainly not” a lightweight and that Jacob Rees-Mogg’s remark was “very ill-advised.”

Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins also raised the possibility of a formal split between the party’s Scottish and English wings, calling for “serious thought” on the matter.

“All of the Scottish Tories’ bad days in Holyrood are here.

Scottish Tories hit out at ‘pathetic’ Jacob Rees-Mogg over comments about Douglas Ross