Tories pledge £500m to reopen Beeching lines

Ministers have pledged £500million to reopen closed railway lines in the North of England.

Lines earmarked for restoration include many which were axed in the controversial Beeching closures of the early 1960s.

Dr Richard Beeching, then the chairman of the British Railways Board, closed more than 4,000 miles of the network – mainly branch lines – in an efficiency drive.

One of the first lines to reopen will be the Ashington and Blyth Valley to Newcastle connection – benefiting the Blyth Valley seat won by the Tories after 69 years under Labour.

Ministers are also working to reopen the track linking Blackpool and Fleetwood.

The Transport Secretary will announce the plans on a visit to Fleetwood and Poulton-le-Fylde in Lancashire today.

He said: ‘Many communities still live with the scars that came from the closure of their local railway more than five decades ago. Today sees work begin to undo the damage of the Beeching cuts by restoring local railways and stations to their former glory.

‘Investing in transport links is essential to levelling up access to opportunities across the country, ensuring our regions are better connected, local economies flourish and more than half a century of isolation is undone.’

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: ‘This is an exciting moment as we look to revitalise our railways, reconnect communities and reinvigorate our country.

‘Local MPs, councillors and community leaders are the greatest champions of their local lines, and we want to work closely together to ensure the projects with the greatest potential have the support they need.

‘There will also be opportunities for towns who have lost stations to receive a boost, as we launch another round of our new stations fund.’

MPs, local authorities and community groups across the country are being invited to come up with ideas about how to reinstate others axed rail lines and stations.

The thousands of miles of railway that were axed under the Beeching cuts are in various states of repair.

Some still maintain freight services, some sit unused and overgrown whilst others have been built over or converted to cycle routes or pathways.

Ministers have also vowed to spend £20million to develop new stations in areas which don’t have a rail connection.

The announcement forms part of Boris Johnson’s plans to ‘level up’ the country by drastically improving rail links in the regions.

It comes as the beleaguered Northern Rail faces being renationalised this week after running into severe financial problems.

Northern Rail, which stretches from Newcastle and Hull in the east to Liverpool, Blackpool and Carlisle in the west, has faced repeated disruption caused by strikes, delays and the botched introduction of a new timetable.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this month that the service offered by the operator, which carries 101million passengers per year, was ‘completely unacceptable’.

Andy McDonald MP, the shadow transport secretary, described the announcement as a meaningless distraction from the likely collapse of Northern Rail.

He said. ‘The funding pledged by the government would reopen just 25 miles of railway.

‘The Conservatives claim to have been reversing Beeching cuts since 2017 despite not reopening an inch of track.

‘Investing in the railway is a fantastic policy but this is meaningless without a serious funding commitment of billions of pounds.

‘The timing of this announcement is also suspicious and seems designed to distract from the imminent collapse of the Northern rail franchise.’

Critics have previously warned that the £500 million allocated by the Government, a manifesto promise being acted on by Mr Shapps, was well short of the mark if all of Beeching’s cuts were to be reversed.

Sim Harris, managing editor of industry newspaper Railnews, said that reopening many of the lines which fell victim to the Beeching cuts would cost ‘billions’.