Tories urge Priti Patel to disregard human rights and international law in order to get a handle on the migrant crisis.

Tories urge Priti Patel to disregard human rights and international law in order to deal with the crisis.

The appointment of Steve Barclay to lead a cross-Government taskforce on the issue has been interpreted by Labour as a sign that the Home Secretary has “lost control” of the situation.

To reduce the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel, Conservative MPs have urged the government to repeal human rights laws and disregard international law.

Several Conservatives also called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to establish offshore processing centers for people attempting to cross the border in small boats, as the party’s concern grew.

Ms Patel is under increasing strain, as the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats this year is three times that of the entire year 2020.

Despite this, the United Kingdom continues to see far fewer boat arrivals and asylum claims than many of its European neighbors, with total asylum applications down 4% from last year.

Nigel Farage’s announcement in The Telegraph on Monday that he was considering a return to frontline politics over the Channel situation highlighted the Tories’ political danger.

The situation has now become a “national emergency,” according to one Tory backbencher.

Labour claimed that the appointment of Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay to lead a cross-Government taskforce on the issue showed Ms Patel had “lost control of this dangerous situation.”

In response, the Home Secretary emphasized the importance of her Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently being debated in Parliament, in resolving the crisis and fulfilling her promise to make the Channel route “unviable.”

“This problem will take time to fix,” she said, adding that there is no quick fix.

The only way out is for our asylum system to be completely overhauled.

“This is a whole-of-Government effort, there is no single solution to fixing a global migration crisis,” Ms Patel said in response to criticism of Mr Barclay’s appointment.

She also claimed that the UK offered to send police and Border Force officers to French beaches to try to stop people smugglers, but that this was turned down by Paris.

After business minister Paul Scully claimed that French officials are not enforcing their border “well enough” to prevent people from crossing, Ms Patel faced questions in the Commons about the issue.

More action was called for by a number of Conservatives, including “Red Wall” MPs from the 2019 intake.

Scott Benton, the member of Parliament for Blackpool South, described the situation as “creeping.”

