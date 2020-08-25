Tories warned they have days to extend eviction ban to stop wave of homelessness

Ministers were under mounting pressure to extend a ban on evictions aimed at helping tenants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing charity Shelter fears nearly a quarter of a million people are at risk of being kicked out of their homes because of Covid-19’s economic impact.

A five-month ban on evictions is due to run out on Sunday – triggering warnings of a surge in homelessness.

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has written to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urging the Government to extend the ban.

Stepping up Labour’s attack on ministers’ handling of the pandemic, she said: “Veering from crisis to crisis is no way to run a country.

“After the incompetent handling of the exams fiasco, the Government must act now to avoid more chaos of its own making.”

Ending the suspension of evictions next week would be the “worst possible moment, as the furlough scheme winds up and we face the risk of growing infections of coronavirus”, she added.

“The situation is urgent, but there is still time for you to re-think, and extend the ban. I urge you to do so,” she said.

The warning comes after the Mirror revealed former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell’s demand for the ban to be extended for at least another year and rent arrears cancelled.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokeswoman said: “The Government has taken unprecedented action to support renters, preventing people getting into financial hardship and helping businesses to pay salaries – meaning no tenants have been forced from their home.

“We will give appropriate support to those particularly affected when proceedings start again and we have changed court rules so landlords need to provide more information about their tenants’ situation when seeking an eviction – with judges able to adjourn a case if they don’t.

“Legislation introduced in March requiring landlords to give all tenants three months’ notice will remain for possession cases, including section 21 evictions, until at least September 30.’’

