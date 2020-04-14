Tornadoes kill more than 30 in southern states

A tornado-damaged mobile home site in Chatsworth, Georgia, April 13, 2020. – Brynn Anderson / AP / SIPA

Tornadoes sowed desolation Sunday and Monday morning in the south of the United States, killing at least 32 dead, according to an official source and American media.

Houses destroyed, trees uprooted, vehicles overturned … Storms devastated an area from Texas to South Carolina. “There have been at least 11 confirmed deaths and extensive property damage across the state,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Monday. Other deaths have been reported, including nine in South Carolina, seven in Georgia, three in Tennessee, one in Arkansas and one in North Carolina, according to US media reports.

President Donald Trump, before starting his daily press conference at the White House on the coronavirus, addressed his “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims. “My administration will do everything possible to help these communities recover,” he said, referring to “the horrific and destructive power of tornadoes”.

State of emergency declared in Louisiana and Mississippi

More than 1.3 million people were left without electricity, according to the site poweroutage.us. In the states of Mississippi and Louisiana, governors have declared a state of emergency. A decision made “to protect the health and safety of residents,” tweeted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, assuring residents that they were “not alone.” “We are mobilizing all available resources to protect our people and their property,” he continued.

The United States National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency, its highest alert level. He noted damage caused by winds estimated at up to 235 km / h.

In the afternoon, the governor had repeated the warnings of the meteorologists while asking the inhabitants to respect the instructions of protection against the new coronavirus if they had to go to shelter in a public refuge planned in the event of meteorological catastrophe . “The damage is disastrous and it’s a good reminder that everyone has to be very careful with the weather,” said Louis Bel, governor of Louisiana.