Tornadoes killed 83 people, including an Amazon warehouse worker who tried to warn his coworkers, a father-of-three judge, and a toddler.

Rescuers are desperately looking for survivors after dozens of devastating tornadoes ripped through six US states early Sunday, killing at least 83 people, leaving dozens missing, and destroying towns.

The state of Kentucky, specifically the town of Mayfield, appears to have taken the brunt of the tornadoes.

The storm flattened a candle factory where 110 workers were working an overnight shift to meet Christmas demand.

Six Amazon warehouse workers are believed to have died when a tornado struck a facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday, trapping 100 workers inside.

Clayton Hope, a 29-year-old maintenance worker and Navy veteran who tried to warn colleagues, is among those confirmed dead.

Carla Cope, his mother, told The Daily Beast, “He just said he needed to tell someone [the tornado]was coming.”

“He was a wonderful man with a big heart.”

Clayton’s mother went to the warehouse looking for her son after the storm passed by on Friday.

Clayton did not make it, she learned hours later from authorities.

Cope describes the experience as “gut-wrenching, nauseating, and heartbreaking.”

Clayton “loved riding his Harley and fishing” when he wasn’t at work, according to his mother.

Leighton Grothaus, a longtime friend, described him as a “one-of-a-kind person” who “would buy anyone a drink at the bar.”

He went on to say, “He was the kind of person who would give his shirt off his back for anyone.”

Meanwhile, Judge Brian Crick, a married father of three from Kentucky, has been identified as one of the approximately 70 people killed in the tornadoes.

In a statement, John D Minto, the state’s chief justice, confirmed his death.

“This is a shocking loss for his family, his community, and the court system,” he said, adding that his family is in his prayers.

A three-year-old toddler was also killed when a tornado ripped through his family’s home in Mayfield, destroying large portions of it.

Angela Wheeler, a neighbor, described seeing the boy’s family scream for help from their leveled home.

Her owen home, she told WLWT5, did not collapse, but rather twisted off its foundation, trapping the family in the basement until they were able to escape through a window.

“It was like a roar,” she said, “and it shifted the house where we were and nearly knocked us down into the basement.”

