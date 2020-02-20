Toronto LW Johnsson out six months after knee surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Andreas Johnsson will miss approximately six months after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.

Johnsson injured the knee when he collided with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars last Thursday.

Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games this season before being sidelined. He earlier missed 15 games with a leg injury.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round in 2013, Johnsson has 30 goals and 37 assists in 125 career games.

–Field Level Media