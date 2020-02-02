Toronto M Bradley has successful ankle surgery

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley underwent successful surgery on his right ankle Tuesday night, with the 32-year-old midfielder expected to return to full fitness in approximately four months.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The injury occurred during the team’s MLS Cup loss to the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 10.

Bradley had three goals and three assists in 27 matches (26 starts) last season. He is entering his seventh season with the franchise and has 11 goals and 25 assists in 163 matches with the squad.

Bradley has also scored 17 goals in 151 appearances for the United States Men’s National Team.

