Torra gets involved with the foreign press: he asks for total confinement but with the prisoners working

The Catalan president, Quim Torra, has had trouble justifying to the international press his position to ask the government for the total confinement of the population, denying the departure of the “non-essential” employees, while supporting the departure of the independentistas prisoners to work. from 1-O. The scuffle came after a question from the French correspondent Elise Gazengel (RFI and France24).

Journalist: “Do you see any contradiction between denouncing the return to work of some workers in Spain and at the same time allowing some of their prisoners to go out to work and then return to jails, knowing the level of health and precariousness of some prisons?”

Torra: «They should not be in prison. They are political prisoners who should be free. Given the injustice that they remain in prison but taking into account that the regulatory framework that the State has dictated, and that Catalonia does not share, the logical thing is that all political prisoners should already be free, as recommended by the Commissioner for Human Rights, be at liberty, taking advantage of those hours with all the protection measures »

Journalist: «So, does the fear you have for the workers and the rebound in contagion of the workers by contamination apply to the prisoners? I am no longer talking only about what they consider political prisoners, but about prisoners in general »

Torra: I don’t know if you can compare five people (prisoners sentenced by the Supreme Court who leave prison to work, like Jordi Cuixart) with the millions of workers who go out to work. It is not an entirely reasonable comparison. They should be free, he has every right that freedom that was granted to him ».