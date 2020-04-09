Torra withdraws the powers from the nursing homes to El Homrani after 1,123 deaths in 24 days

The Catalan government has decided this Wednesday to withdraw the powers of the nursing homes from the counselor of the branch, Chakir el Homrani (ERC), after the nursing homes have become a major focus of deaths by Covid-19 in Catalonia. From now on, political management during this health crisis will depend on the Ministry of Health, at the head of whose department is Alba Vergés (ERC).

The decision has been announced by Meritxell Budó (JpC), spokesman for the Generalitat, at the daily press conference and accompanied by councilors El Homrani and Vergés. The Minister of Health has been in charge of indicating that Yolanda Lejardi Esteve, Healthcare Director of Primary Care of the Generalitat, will be the person who will coordinate this new function. In this way, the management of nursing homes, to date in the hands of Labor, Social Affairs and Families, becomes dependent on Health.

Vergés has indicated that Lejardi will be the person “solely responsible” for this new “residence plan”. The counselor added that with this centralization the Generalitat will be able “to enhance what the residences need to face the coronavirus”, “to have the best identified people” and “to give them the assistance that falls to them.

Management without coordination

A few words that show that until this Wednesday, at least, there has been no coordination between the two Departments. The Homrani, for his part, has admitted that “what has to prevail -now- is the sanitary criteria around our grandparents and grandmothers” and that, therefore, it makes sense that the Ministry of Health is the department that controls the attention in all residential centers in Catalonia.

The Generalitat has reported today that a total of 1,123 deaths with coronavirus have been registered in nursing homes since March 15 (214 more than those registered until Tuesday) and 1,906 positive cases, always according to data provided by residences to the Catalan government.

In relation to the data that the Generalitat carries every day of the deceased and infected, to date no single number of deaths has been provided, since neither Health nor Work, Social Affairs and Families have crossed data of deaths in residences and deaths in hospitals. “We have been taking time to try to square the data. We are working to be able to cross the data », recognized El Homrani. .