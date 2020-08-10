Tory backers ‘handed £180m worth of contracts’ to supply the Government with PPE

Tory supporters bagged at least £180 million worth of contracts to supply the government with PPE, it has been reported.

Some 12 contracts handed out to three firms with links to the Conservative Party members or donors were identified by an investigation published in the Sunday Times.

Meller Designs, who supply home and beauty products to M&S, won seven contracts worth £65m to provide gowns, gloves, masks and hand sanitiser.

The firm is co-owned by David Meller, who has donated £65,000 to the Conservative Party over the last ten years.

His cash gifts have included thousands in funding for Michael Gove’s failed Tory leadership bid.

As Cabinet Office Minister, Mr Gove is now in charge of PPE procurement.

The Government told the Times ministers were not involved in the selection process.

The Department of Health said: “Proper due diligence is carried out for all government contracts.

“We have a robust process in place that ensures that orders are high quality and meet strict safety standards.”

A spokesperson for Meller Designs said: “We are extremely proud of the role we played at the height of the crisis and managed to secure more than 150million items of PPE.”

A second firm, P14 Medical, run by Steve Dechan, a Tory councillor in Gloucestershire, was given two contracts worth £120m to supply face shields – and has two further contracts in the pipeline.

“We’ve had zero complaints,” Mr Dechan said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how we managed such large numbers in such a short time.”

And Clipper Logistics, founded by chairman Steve Parkin, who has donated more than £500,000 to the Conservative Party, was tapped for a £1.3 million contract to distribute PPE.

The firm declined to comment.

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves said: “People will rightly want to know if any business gained any advantage over others as a result of party political links.”

And Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran said: “We need assurances that political cronyism has not been put ahead of public health.”