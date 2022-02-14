Tory chairman Oliver Dowden tells a pro-Trump think-tank that “wake psychodrama” threatens Western values.

According to a source, Oliver Dowden spoke at the pro-Trump Heritage Foundation in the United States, but does not agree with the think-tank’s views on climate change.

According to the Conservative Party chairman, the UK and US must ignore the “painful woke psychodrama” that threatens to weaken the West as it attempts to stand up to aggressors such as Russia.

Oliver Dowden accused left-wing activists, whom he dubbed “social justice warriors,” of practicing a “form of Maoism” by attempting to “expunge large parts of our past” without explaining “the context of the bad things our forefathers did,” such as slavery or violence, “alongside the good.”

He claimed that this “pernicious” ideology “threatens to rob us of the self-confidence we need to uphold our values” at a time when they are under attack from rogue states.

The UK is “obsessed with what divides us rather than what unites us” at a time when it should be emphasizing “the strength and values of a free society” to both aggressors and oppressed people from Ukraine to Hong Kong to Afghanistan.

Mr Dowden continued, speaking at the pro-Trump Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, DC, “Just when our attention should be fixed on external foes, we appear to have entered a period of extreme introspection and self-criticism, which threatens to sap our societies’ self-confidence.”

“We appear to be willing to abandon our values, for the sake of appeasing a new groupthink, just when we should be showcasing the vitality of our values and the strength of democratic societies.”

“While the United States and the United Kingdom are two distinct societies, we share the same fundamental values,” he continued.

“Neither of us can afford to indulge in this excruciating woke psychodrama.”

Mr Dowden spoke as Boris Johnson’s allies tried to persuade MPs who were threatening to oust the Prime Minister to support him.

Others have criticized the PM’s focus on climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions, believing that the government has been too soft in standing up for traditional conservative values.

However, a senior Tory source stressed that Mr Dowden did not support the Heritage Foundation’s environmental positions, which Greenpeace USA claims is a “climate denial front group.”

“With regards to net zero, the government has a very clear position.”

