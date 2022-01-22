Tory MP William Wragg has agreed to meet with police after accusing Downing Street of blackmail.

William Wragg, a Tory MP who claimed Downing Street was blackmailing him, has agreed to meet with police.

Party whips threatened to withhold funding from the constituencies of MPs who called for a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson, according to William Wragg.

Party whips threatened to withhold funding from the constituencies of MPs who called for a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister, according to William Wragg, Chairman of the Commons Public Administration Committee.

He also claimed that some members of the government considered leaking damaging information about the dissident MPs to the press.

After requesting a meeting with officers, Mr Wragg has now revealed that he will be speaking with a Metropolitan Police detective in the House of Commons early next week.

He told The Telegraph that he would talk about “several” cases of bullying and intimidation, some of which involved the misappropriation of public funds.

“I stand by everything I’ve said.

“No amount of gaslighting will make a difference,” he told the newspaper.

“I appreciate Number 10’s offer to investigate, but I’ll defer to the experts.”

I’ll meet with the cops early next week.”

“As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman previously said.

The move will add to the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who is already under fire for a series of alleged parties held at No. 10 during lockdown.

Mr Wragg first brought up the allegations at a committee meeting on Thursday, saying that the reports presented to him by MPs “seem to constitute blackmail.”

He encouraged his coworkers to report their encounters to the police.

Mr Wragg’s allegations were later backed up by Christian Wakeford, the Bury South MP who defected to Labour. He said he was told that plans for a new high school in his constituency could be scrapped unless he voted a certain way.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Commons Standards Committee believes that government pressure on Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is illegal.

In recent days, Labour MP Chris Bryant has spoken to “about a dozen” Conservative MPs who have been threatened by Tory whips.

William Wragg: Tory MP who accused Downing Street of blackmail to meet with police