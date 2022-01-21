Tory rebels botched their first attempt to depose Boris Johnson, resulting in 24 hours of chaos.

For the time being, the Prime Minister has been granted a stay of execution.

Boris Johnson’s position at Number 10 is still in jeopardy, but the Prime Minister was granted a reprieve on Wednesday during a tense day in the Commons.

On Tuesday evening, after news broke that a group of 20 or so MPs from the 2019 intake had met to discuss bringing down the PM, Westminster was buzzing with rumors of plotting.

They discussed sending in letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson, dubbed the “pork pie plotters” after Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Mowbray, whose room was used for the meeting. Several believed they had the numbers to force a vote on his continued leadership.

MPs “privately plotting and mobilizing” in every corner of the Parliamentary estate, according to one member of the 2019 intake who declined an invitation to join the plotters.

The government caught wind of the maneuvers too late, and efforts to quell the growing mutiny appeared doomed to fail.

Mr Johnson held crisis talks with several members of the 2019 intake, with reports that he was in tears later.

Expectations were high among plotters by Wednesday morning, with talk circulating that the magic number of 54 letters would be reached, triggering a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

However, such optimism was quickly dashed when Tory MPs learned that one of their own, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, had defected to Labour.

Mr Wakeford was among a group of 2019 Tory MPs gathered in Dehenna Davison’s office, the member for Bishop Aukland, who all thought Mr Johnson should resign.

But, just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions, the sight of him taking his seat behind Sir Keir Starmer punctured the growing rebellion.

Mr Johnson was still seriously injured after David Davis, a former ally and senior Tory, told him to “go in the name of God.”

However, rather than energizing the plotters’ attempt to depose the Prime Minister, the Wakeford defection and Mr Davis’ public call for resignation seemed to dampen calls for a bloodbath.

“There is,” said one former minister.

