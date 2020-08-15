Total COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.5 million mark, Philippines reports over 4,000 new cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.5 million mark in India on Saturday, while the Philippines reported 4,351 new daily cases.

India’s total COVID-19 cases reached 2,526,192, as the total deaths reached 49,036, showed the latest data issued by the federal health ministry.

As many as 65,002 new cases were added to the tally since Friday, while 996 people died in the past 24 hours due to the virus.

Still there are 668,220 active COVID-19 cases across the country. Till Friday 1,808,936 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 157,918 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,351 new daily cases on Saturday.

The death toll also increased to 2,600 after 159 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease.

COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,345 within one day to 137,468, with the death toll adding by 50 to 6,071, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 1,703 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 91,321.

Malaysia reported 26 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 9,175, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said three cases are imported and 23 are local transmissions, including two new clusters.

New Zealand reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the New Zealand Ministry of Health said in a statement.

All seven cases were from community transmission. Six were already linked to previous cases in the cluster outbreak, and one remained under investigation, it said.

The seven new confirmed cases reported on Saturday brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand to 1,258, which was the number the country reported to the World Health Organization. Enditem