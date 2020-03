MANILA, March 14 (Xinhua) — The Philippines on Saturday reported an additional 13 COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 111.

The Department of Health said information of the new cases is currently being validated and will be made available to the media as soon as it is completed.

The DOH reported on Saturday that the Philippines now has eight COVID-19 deaths. Most deaths have occurred in Metro Manila, home to nearly 13 million people.