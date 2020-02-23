‘Totally sane’: Dems can’t make up their minds about who is a supposed ‘Russian agent’. Trump? Bernie? Or… both?

Former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell performed mental gymnastics on CNN to defend Bernie Sanders over alleged help from Russia, claiming Moscow does it in order to help its ‘agent’ Donald Trump.

The Democrats’ overuse of Russian collusion conspiracy theories appears to be collapsing in on itself. First Trump supposedly worked with the country to meddle in the 2016 presidential election — something there is still no actual proof of, despite the extensive Mueller investigation — and now even Dems like Sanders are facing accusations of getting help from Moscow.

Thanks to a Washington Post report that Sanders’s campaign was briefed on the Russian government’s plans to assist their cause, the Vermont senator is now finding himself on the end of the same barrel previously aimed at both the president and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). His opponents have even begun capitalizing on the accusation, with Mike Bloomberg’s campaign tweeting out ‘Feel the Bern’ in Russian.

чувствовать ожог — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) argued to a confusing degree that Russian assistance with Sanders’s campaign is not the senator’s fault, but actually the fault of President Trump, who is working as an “agent” for the government to supposedly steal another election.

“You can’t hold it against Bernie Sanders that this may be a preference of Russia,” Swalwell argued, “but you can hold it [against], and ask questions about, Donald Trump.”

The congressman added Trump could be working as an “agent” of Russia to force Sanders as his general election opponent.

[email protected] on an intel assessment Russia’s trying to help the @BernieSanders campaign: “You can’t hold it against Bernie Sanders that this may be a preference of Russia, but you can hold it, and ask questions of Donald Trump, if he is working as an agent of Russia … ” pic.twitter.com/afM2jslIMk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

The loosely held together narrative now appears to be that Trump is conspiring with Russia to help Sanders’s campaign because both the president and foreign government believe he’s the beatable option in 2020.

To say folks are not buying into the latest Russia-fueled conspiracy theory from the Dems is an understatement.

Wait—if Russia is trying to get Bernie Sanders elected, why wasn’t his campaign kept in the dark and never briefed?Why wasn’t an illegal, deep state surveillance warrant taken out to spy on his campaign?I thought that was the standard that was set in 2016 with Trump?🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 22, 2020

“Totally sane,” Erielle Davidson sarcastically added in reaction to Swalwell’s word salad.

Totally sane. https://t.co/xMgSfpRXK9 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 22, 2020

Sanders himself questioned why a report about Russian interference with his campaign would only be coming out now, right before an important caucus vote in Nevada, when the briefing was supposedly a month ago.

The senator sarcastically referred to The Washington Post as “good friends.”

Bernie is talking and walking with crazy levels of swag lately. pic.twitter.com/gh9EXGpgkX — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) February 21, 2020

President Trump has taken to Twitter multiple times to mock the Dems’ latest Russia conspiracy theories about ‘Crazy Bernie’, including a post made only hours before Nevada voting closed.

Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. According to Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

