Tottenham ‘agree fee’ with Chelsea for Olivier Giroud transfer but could still miss out

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could head to Tottenham on Deadline Day with a fee between the clubs agreed – but the transfer will only be completed if the Blues can land Dries Mertens

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee with Chelsea for striker Olivier Giroud.

But the transfer may still not go through with the deal reliant on the Blues landing Dries Mertens on Deadline Day.

According to SunSport, the two London clubs have agreed a fee for Giroud but Chelsea will not let him go without a replacement whilst sources close to Tottenham insist a fee has not been agreed.

Mertens is earmarked as their replacement but looks set to stay put with Napoli and resist a move to the Premier League as he closes in on Marek Hamsik’s title as record goalscorer for the club.

Spurs are desperate to land a new striker to replace the injured Harry Kane but have hit a brick wall with Daniel Levy refusing to spend more than £10million.

But they could land their man late on Deadline Day provided moves elsewhere go in their favour and allow the Giroud move to go through.

Reports have suggested the French World Cup winner could skip Chelsea training this morning to enable him to complete a move.

An intermediary working on the deal, Vincenzo Morabito, told Sky Sport Italia the striker has proposals from a host of clubs, including Manchester United, but claimed the striker is “trapped” unless the Blues find a replacement.

Morabito told Sky Sport Italia (via CalcioMercato): “Giroud to Lazio? Giroud is a world champion center forward.

“Lazio is also being evaluated together with the proposals of Inter, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle.

“Right now we are stuck. Chelsea must first find a substitute, and this will not be Mertens.

“The Blues consider him definitively gone, because the player’s intention is to stay with Napoli.

“It cannot be excluded that a player who can free Giroud may arrive. We still have a lot of time.”

Giroud has been tipped to join Inter Milan, following Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, but they have cooled their interest.