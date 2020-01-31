Tottenham and Everton given fresh Emre Can transfer boost ahead of deadline day

Tottenham or Everton could attempt a late move to bring Emre Can back to the Premier League on deadline day

Emre Can’s proposed move back to the Premier League is back on after negotiations between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund stumbled.

News emerged earlier this week that the Bundesliga challengers were leading the race to secure the German’s signature after he slipped down the pecking order in Italy, but they are yet to submit an official offer.

Sky Sports have reported that the Serie A leaders want at least £21m for the player they signed on a free transfer from Liverpool, who failed to make Maurizio Sarri’s Champions League squad.

Tottenham and Everton have been linked with a move as they try and bolster their midfield before the deadline tomorrow evening.

The 26-year-old said late last year when asked about his future: “I’m still a Juventus player.

“Obviously I’m not satisfied with my situation, but I’m keeping my foot on the accelerator and I give 100 per cent in every training session.

“I’m trying to change my situation, no player is happy when they don’t play.

“That’s my situation in Turin right now and I’ll have to think about what makes the most sense to me over the winter.

“I certainly see myself staying in Turin, but the situation must change.”

Sarri added after leaving Can out of his 25-man European squad: “It wasn’t easy or gratifying to name my Champions League squad, but it was necessary.

“I’m disappointed because two very important players won’t be involved.

“These difficulties, however, show the great strength of our squad.

“It’s normal that when a player suffers because of a strong and radical decision, there’s an emotional aspect to be taken into account.

“We must give him the opportunity to get everything off his chest. I’m at the right age to understand his reaction.

“Right now, I’m only thinking about the League. Our attentions must be focused on tomorrow.”