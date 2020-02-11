Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho mocked for poor disguise attempt during Bayern vs Leipzig

The Portuguese manager is recognised across the globe so he attempted remain anonymous while doing some reconnaissance on Spurs’ Champions League opponents

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s attempts to disguise himself in Sunday’s Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig saw him roundly mocked on social media for the lack of effort he put in.

Spurs face a two-legged clash with Leipzig in the Champions League, with the first meeting taking place in north London on January 19.

So Mourinho decided to fly to Germany to get the lowdown on Tottenham’s opponents at close quarters by sitting in the stands to watch the Bundesliga’s top two teams duke it out.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan manager clearly tried to keep a low profile while at the Allianz Arena but without much success.

Despite donning a baseball cap, a big scarf and an overcoat, the 57-year-old ‘Special One’ was far from undercover.

German national team business manager Oliver Bierhoff dropped by at half-time to show Mourinho something on his phone, which required him to don a pair of spectacles.

And the hilarious scene prompted a slew of funny comments from a variety of football fans on social media as the game itself petered out into a goalless draw.

“That’s a Marvel-Superhero-Disguised-in-Public-Hat on his head,” joked one viewer.

“Nailed the mysteron look,” laughed another.

“Looks like emo Mourinho straight out of a @squires_david cartoon. Life imitates art, I guess,” pointed out a third.

“He looks like Captain America when he’s gone undercover,” suggested a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, Arsenal hero Paul Merson believes Mourinho regrets taking the Spurs job and replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

“Jose Mourinho has not improved Tottenham and after Jan Vertonghen’s strop it looks like Manchester United all over again,” said Merson.

“I said when he went there it would give them a lift and there would be a charm offensive – and he was all smiles for a while.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they? He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking: ‘What have I done coming here?’ You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?”