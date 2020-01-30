Tottenham fans mock Christian Eriksen for ‘typical’ free-kick on Inter Milan debut

The Nerazzurri’s new signing was the butt of Twitter jokes among Spurs fans despite penning a heartfelt, open letter to them after his departure

Christian Eriksen was mercilessly mocked by Tottenham fans after clumsily whacking a free-kick straight on to the head of a defender during his Inter Milan debut.

The Denmark star completed his £17.5m move from Spurs on Tuesday and was immediately included in the Inter squad to face Fiorentina.

The playmaker came off the bench to make his Inter Milan debut as Antonio Conte’s men made it through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

“So important when you join a new club to get the fans onside,” said the BT Sport commentator about Eriksen as he stood over the ball and prepared to whip in a cross.

But Eriksen failed to live up to his billing on set piece duty as he failed to beat the second defender stationed on the edge of the six yard box, who headed it easily out of play.

“Nice to see Eriksen still has those killer set pieces in the locker,” joked one Spurs fan.

“Inter fans thinking he could beat the first man now that he’s with them,” laughed another, adding a photo of a frustrated Jose Mourinho to his tweet.

A third baffled viewer added: “Can’t believe he’s still on duty for free kicks or corner.”

“New team, new league, still cant clear the first man, typically bad delivery” commented another Spurs fan.

Nicolò Barella scored what proved to be the winner a minute after Eriksen entered the game and the Italy international predicted that his new team-mate will have a huge impact at the San Siro in time.

“He’s a star. An important player for us,” Barella said of Eriksen after the game. “He will help us lift up our level even more. He’ll make this stadium explode.”

Inter, who have won the Coppa Italia on seven occasions but not since 2011, will face Napoli over two legs between February and March for a place in the final, against either Juventus or AC Milan.