Tottenham given hilarious presents by Borussia Dortmund – including door mat and BBQ

Tottenham take on Bundesliga opposition in the Champions League this week in the form of RB Leipzig and the north Londoners will be hoping their are as generous with gifts as Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham and Dortmund have met several times in recent years including in last year’s knockout stages.

Mauricio Pochettino was at the helm then and presided over a 3-0 win at Wembley, which was then backed up in Germany with a 1-0 success to ensure safe passage through into the last eight.

Dortmund proceeded to give the Premier League side a BBQ after their clash in London to symbolise the fact “they had been roasted”, reports the Athletic.

Their entertaining gesture came 12 months after they had lost 3-1 to Pochettino’s Tottenham in the group stages, again at Wembley.

The Bundesliga side presented their opponents with a doormat because they felt “they had been walked over” as goals from Heung-min Son and a brace from Harry Kane secured the three points.

Jose Mourinho may be hoping for a crate of Red Bull from Wednesday’s opponents but they may not be as charitable.

Leipzig, led by the impressive Julian Nagelsmann, are rivalling Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title are were unlucky to leave the Allianz Arena with just a point last weekend.

They are one point behind the Bavarians and negotiated a Champions League group that included Lyon, Benfica and Zenit.

Nagelsmann admitted last week that he was eager to test himself against Jose Mourinho and highlighted the Special One’s experience as a point of difference between them.

“Jose has experience in every sort of situation,” the 32-year-old told the Independent.

“He has managed so many knockout games and knows what to do if his team goes ahead, is behind, concedes early, needs a late goal. I’ve only had knockout games in the DFB-Pokal – not in European football apart from the qualifier with Liverpool.

“It’s totally new for me and totally different from how to manage Bundesliga games.”