Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur fired their Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho on Monday, the English football club said.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” Spurs said in a statement.

Tottenham did not cite any reason for Mourinho’s dismissal.

The club added that Ryan Mason would take the senior team for Monday’s training session.

Mourinho, 58, was previously appointed as Tottenham manager in 2019.

Tottenham have had 50 points to be in the seventh position in the English Premier League table led by Manchester City, who racked up 74 points in 32 matches.

Meanwhile, Tottenham chair Daniel Levy thanked Mourinho and his staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, a challenging period for Spurs.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution,” Levy said.

Mourinho is one of the famous football managers, winning three English Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2005, 2006 and 2015.

He led Real Madrid to win the Spanish La Liga in 2012.

In addition, Mourinho bagged two Italian Serie A titles with Inter Milan in 2009 and 2010, as well as the 2010 UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho guided Portugal’s Porto to win the 2003 UEFA Cup and the 2004 Champions League, one of the sensational victories in Europe.

The UEFA Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Europa League in the 2009-10 season.

Mourinho also won the 2017 Europa League trophy while he was managing another English club Manchester United.