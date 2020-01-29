Tottenham ‘make contact’ with Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud over late transfer

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham Hotspur, as they look to replace the injured Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign out-of-favour Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, after negotiations over a move to Inter Milan stalled.

The Frenchman has been very much on the fringes of Frank Lampard’s squad, playing just 191 minutes in the Premier League this season.

He has been linked with a number of clubs this month, with Inter boss Antonio Conte, the man who brought Giroud to Stamford Bridge, keen on a reunion at the San Siro.

However, according to a report from 90min.com, talks between Chelsea and Inter have stalled and Giroud’s agent, Michael Manuello, has offered the player to Spurs.

Jose Mourinho’s side are desperate to bring in a striker before the window shuts to fill the whole caused by the absence of Harry Kane.

The England captain underwent surgery on a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring earlier this month and he is not expected to return to training until April.

Last season’s backup forward Fernando Llorente was allowed to leave in the summer, meaning Spurs do not have a like-for-like replacement for Kane.

Krzysztof Piatek, Islam Slimani and Moussa Marega are among the names which have been linked with north Londoners but Giroud would be an excellent short term replacement.

He has a wealth of Premier League experience and would likely be available for a bargain fee because he only has six months left on his current Stamford Bridge deal.

However, the report also states that Chelsea are reluctant to do business with Spurs because they are direct rivals in the top four race.

The Blues would much prefer Giroud to join Inter but they are concerned that the Italians could decide to offer the 33-year-old a pre-contract deal and sign him for free in the summer.

Speaking about Giroud’s future earlier in the window, Lampard said: “Oli has been great and I respect him for that and that slightly comes into my thinking as well.

“The club will always come first. If I feel the decision is to keep everybody in the January window that will be my decision too. Nothing is done yet.”