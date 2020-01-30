Tottenham make Gareth Bale transfer decision ahead of deadline day

Tottenham have been linked with a move to bring Gareth Bale back to north London with the transfer window closing on Friday

Tottenham will reportedly not make a late move for Gareth Bale as the transfer deadline looms despite Jose Mourinho being short in attack.

Harry Kane is out for a few more weeks yet with a hamstring problem and Mourinho has looked to strengthen his options with the signings of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes.

But he is potentially still on the hunt for more of a goal threat with Bale showing exactly what he can offer during a previous spell with Tottenham.

Bale left Spurs in 2013, heading to Real Madrid where he now reportedly earns up to £600,000 per week.

But the Welsh winger is only on the fringes of Zinedine Zidane’s team, making just 12 La Liga appearances so far this season.

It had led to reports that Tottenham could be interested in bringing Bale back to the Premier League, especially given their attacking woes.

But French outlet Le10Sport claim that Tottenham will not do anything in regards to re-signing Bale ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

It comes with Bale not wanting to take a hit to his wages, while a loan deal was recently ruled out by his agent Jonathan Barnett.

“He is one of the best players on Earth,” Barnett said. “Why would one of the best players on Earth go somewhere on loan? That is ridiculous.

“At the moment, he is going to be playing football for Real Madrid and he has got two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

“He is happy and hopefully he will win a couple of more things with Real Madrid.”

“Things can change but loans are ridiculous and there are not many clubs that can afford him anyway.”

Bale plays in a similar position to Spurs new-boy Bergwijn, with the London club paying PSV Eindhoven £27million for the winger’s services.

“I think it is an amazing move, an amazing club,” Bergwijn said.

“When I was a young boy I looked up to the coach, of course Mourinho, and now I play for him.”