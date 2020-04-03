Tottenham offer stadium in fight against COVID-19

ANKARA

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday that they would open their stadium to people who have been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“From today, our stadium is being used to support vulnerable individuals across our communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the London club.

“As a starting point, the stadium’s basement car park is being used as a storage base by the London Food Alliance — a new scheme set up to ensure food supplies for the most vulnerable people within the capital during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they added.

The club’s chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “As a Club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community — never has this been more important than it is now.”

“We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a Club to assist,” he added.

The virus which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 178 countries and regions around the globe, with nearly 37,000 deaths worldwide, and a total of more than 770,600 confirmed cases, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 160,000 people diagnosed with the virus have so far recovered globally.