Tottenham ‘on the verge’ of completing deadline day Teddy Smith transfer

Tottenham are believed to be close to signing free agent Teddy Smith as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Mourinho has made two signings during the transfer window, bringing Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn to north London.

Mourinho had been without Hugo Lloris for a number of months though the French goalkeeper did recently return from injury.

But Football Insider claim that fellow shot-stopper Smith is “on the verge” of joining Tottenham, having been a free agent since last summer.

Smith had spent his whole career with Southend but has been without a club over the past few months.

That means the 24-year-old does not need to rush to sign before tonight’s transfer deadline with free agents able to join clubs outside of the window.

Mourinho had been in a jovial mood at his press conference, knowing that potential last-minute transfers would be asked about.

Starting talking before a question had been asked, the boss said: “First question, are you expecting any players until the end of the market? First answer: No.

“Second question, are you happy with your market? ‘Yes, I am.’ Third question, don’t you want a striker?”

And as predicted, the first question to Mourinho was on his expectations for new players.

Laughing, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss replied: “I am not expecting. The market is open so anything can happen but I’m not expecting.

“I’m happy but the next question will be, ‘And a striker’? I have to answer yes, it would be better with a striker.

“Yes, we would need a striker to have a better squad to face the great challenges in front of us in three different competitions.

“But we want to do things not to resolve the problems of today or tomorrow but things that are also good for the future.

“For example, Steve Bergwijn – I prefer to say Stevie – is the kind of player that is good for now but also good for our future, the direction we want to go.

“With the difficulties of the market in January, it was really hard to find the striker that is good not just to resolve the problems of today but also the future of the team. So probably we’re not going to do it.”