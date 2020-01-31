Tottenham setback in last-gasp transfer chase of Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Saints captain Hojbjerg is wanted by Spurs but his current club appears determined to retain his services until the summer window at least

Southampton are not willing to let captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave the club before tomorrow’s transfer deadline amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly weighing up a deadline day swoop for the Danish international with Everton also said to be keeping tabs on the player.

However, according to the Southern Daily Echo, the Hampshire club have “no intention” of allowing Hojbjerg to move on before the winter transfer window reaches its conclusion.

Their business this month is said to be as good as done, except for the possibility of one or two young players departing St. Mary’s on loan before the 11pm deadline tomorrow night.

Hojbjerg has featured in all but one of Southampton’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, playing nearly 2,000 minutes in a red and white shirt.

He signed for the club in July 2016 from German giants Bayern Munich, progressing through the club’s youth system, and has since made over 120 appearances for Saints.

The 24-year-old has also played 33 times for his native Denmark since his international debut in May 2014 and has scored on three occasions, most recently in June of last year against the Republic of Ireland, a Euro 2020 qualifying match which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have seen Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose leave North London this month.

Eriksen, Hojbjerg’s Danish international team-mate, completed his highly-anticipated switch to Inter Milan earlier this week while Rose has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs also look set to miss out on another target of theirs, Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan, who is close to joining Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

However, PSV Eindhoven wide man Steven Bergwijn’s switch to North London was confirmed yesterday, with the 22-year-old penning a five-and-a-half year deal at the club.