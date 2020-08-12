Tottenham Silently Beefs Up With Two New Signings From Southampton

Most clubs are trying to improve their lineups and Tottenham has been doing so in a quiet kind of way. The Spurs have added Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Kyle Walker-Peters. Hojberg is expected to help out in the defensive midfield while Walker-Peters should be an interesting addition moving from Tottenham’s academy. Both players signed five-year deals.

According to BBC, Hojberg made 134 appearances and scored five goals joining Southampton in 2016. He refused to sign a contract extension after being stripped of the club’s captaincy. His signing may also be a surprise to some considering he was sidelined for most of the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Aside from Tottenham, another club interested in him was Everton.

“I wanted to play in a club where I could see myself for many years,” Hojbjerg told Tottenham’s official website. “Tottenham was just the one. I’m very proud, very happy and excited. I think there’s a fantastic future ahead for the club and I wanted so much to be a part of that.”

As for Walker-Peters, the opportunity allows him to further hone his skills. The 23-year-old feels he can improve further under the watch of Jose Mourinho. It will be the first full season for the 57-year-old manager who took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

“Obviously, it’s a club with a great reputation for improving young players and, personally, I’ve found it really valuable working under the manager, with his ideas on the game and what he expects from you as an individual,” Walker-Peters said via the Southampton website.

Tottenham is looking to improve after settling for a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. Up ahead for Mourinho and his crew is the Europa League where they will try to aim for a top-four position.

Hojberg agreed to a $20 million five-year deal plus bonuses. Walker-Peters, on the other hand, settled for a $15 million deal. Both deals were sealed separately per Goal.

Walker-Peters made 24 first-team appearances in the Tottenham Academy. He made another 10 appearances for Southampton after joining through an initial loan deal in January. On their part, Southampton will try to rebuild once more after finishing 11th under the watch of Ralph Hasenhuttl.