Tottenham to complete Steven Bergwijn transfer ‘in next 24 hours’

PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn is all set to complete a £25.6m plus add-ons transfer to Tottenham ahead of the January transfer deadline

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn by Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international will cost £25.6m plus add-ons and is seen as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who has joined Inter Milan.

Bergwijn has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the past after putting in some sterling performances in the Dutch league.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 41 appearances last season and has found the net six times in 26 games during the current campaign.

In the Eredivisie, Bergwijn has scored five goals, notched 10 assists and created 45 chances for team-mates from 16 appearances.

Bergwijn, who made his international debut in October 2018, was kept out of PSV training this week and has been in London to undergo a medical at Tottenham.

He was left out of the PSV squad to face FC Twente on Sunday and was accused by the Dutch media of travelling to London without the club’s permission, but manager Ernest Faber later confirmed that it was sanctioned.

A PSV statement read: “Steven Bergwijn did not join his PSV team-mates for training on Tuesday morning.

“Bergwijn has been given permission by PSV to travel to England to finalise a move.”

PSV have been keen to keep Bergwijn at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future.

“He’s small, nippy, quick. I would think he’s the paciest player in the Eredivisie. A pacier player than Bergwijn we will not see again,” Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan told the Transfer Talk Podcast.

“He has been lightning in some top games for PSV, and this is also the reason why Holland coach Ronald Koeman is counting on him at Euro 2020 this summer.

“Koeman has lost Memphis Depay to a cruciate knee ligament injury, and he still has Bergwijn who can do damage as a striker, a left-winger. He can almost play in three or four positions up front. That’s very interesting for Mourinho.

“A player in the Premier League who has absolute pace, and we go back as far as Marc Overmars at Arsenal… when you have pace, class, the Dutch skill and technique, I think those players will do well.”

The winger played against Tottenham in last season’s Champions League group-stage match between the sides, which Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.