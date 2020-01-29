Tottenham to sign £25m Steven Bergwijn after Man Utd lose out in transfer scrap

Manchester United lose out with Spurs expecting to wrap up a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn today in a deal worth around £25m

Steven Bergwijn looks set to join Tottenham after snubbing Manchester United.

United tried hard to sign the Holland winger last summer and asked about him again around November.

But they were told the 22-year-old only wanted to join a Champions League team, and he is now on the verge of a move to Spurs for £25.6m plus add-ons.

The PSV Eindhoven star has been cleared by his club to have a medical and no problems are expected with his move.

Spurs still hope to bring in a striker, and are trying to shift four or five players out of the squad with Victor Wanyama, Juan Foyth, Kyle Walker-Peters and even Danny Rose expendable.

Bergwijn was left livid last weekend after accusations he refused to play for PSV against Twente on Sunday.

In a video posted on his Instagram called ‘The Truth’ he outlined his version of events.

“Now there is a whole lot written about me, which I have also read myself. I am really disappointed that it has come to this, there is no truth to it [the stories],” he said.

“I never refused to play for PSV, and would never do that. I am a guy of the club, I have been there since I was young. PSV is in my heart.

“I have never refused to play for PSV, as you can see the media spins everything.

‘”I have indeed called the trainer, Ernest, this morning, and said that talks [with Spurs]are going on and he gave me permission.

“We had a good chat, and he wished me luck, everything went respectfully and according to plan.

“It is a shame, that I am now being painted as a ‘snake’, which is absolutely not the case.

“Again, PSV is in my heart, I have done everything openly and according to the plan. I haven’t done anything in haste.”